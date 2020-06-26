All apartments in San Diego
13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail

13576 Lopelia Meadows Place · No Longer Available
Location

13576 Lopelia Meadows Place, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail have any available units?
13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail have?
Some of 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail offer parking?
No, 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail does not offer parking.
Does 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail have a pool?
Yes, 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail has a pool.
Does 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail have accessible units?
No, 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13576 Lopelia Meadow Trail has units with dishwashers.
