Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13560 Jadestone Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
13560 Jadestone Way
13560 Jadestone Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
13560 Jadestone Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
There are 2 bedrooms plus a large office loft! Please call Gail Hund, 858-354-4149 for questions or email gailhund@windermere.com with applications.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13560 Jadestone Way have any available units?
13560 Jadestone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13560 Jadestone Way have?
Some of 13560 Jadestone Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13560 Jadestone Way currently offering any rent specials?
13560 Jadestone Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13560 Jadestone Way pet-friendly?
No, 13560 Jadestone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13560 Jadestone Way offer parking?
No, 13560 Jadestone Way does not offer parking.
Does 13560 Jadestone Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13560 Jadestone Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13560 Jadestone Way have a pool?
Yes, 13560 Jadestone Way has a pool.
Does 13560 Jadestone Way have accessible units?
No, 13560 Jadestone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13560 Jadestone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13560 Jadestone Way has units with dishwashers.
