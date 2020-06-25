Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail Available 03/17/20 Charming 4BR/3BA Home in Pacific Highlands Ranch - Charming 4BR/3BA home in Pacific Highlands Ranch.

This home is located walking distance to elementary school and Pacific Highlands Ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors through out the home. 1 Bed and 1 bath downstairs. Kitchen, has granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Fireplace off kitchen, dining and living area. Large sliding door for lots of light and courtyard area off the street for kids to play, plus a great yard with Fire ring and seating wall. Large Laundry room with sink and extra storage located upstairs. Master Suite and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs which share Jack n' Jill bath. 2 Car attached garage. All appliances included. Heat, No A/C. Gardener is included in rent.



Available for March 17th or after move in. Please contact Janine for further information or to schedule a showing. 619-922-5228



(RLNE4062732)