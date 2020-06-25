All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail

13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail · No Longer Available
Location

13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail Available 03/17/20 Charming 4BR/3BA Home in Pacific Highlands Ranch - Charming 4BR/3BA home in Pacific Highlands Ranch.
This home is located walking distance to elementary school and Pacific Highlands Ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors through out the home. 1 Bed and 1 bath downstairs. Kitchen, has granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Fireplace off kitchen, dining and living area. Large sliding door for lots of light and courtyard area off the street for kids to play, plus a great yard with Fire ring and seating wall. Large Laundry room with sink and extra storage located upstairs. Master Suite and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs which share Jack n' Jill bath. 2 Car attached garage. All appliances included. Heat, No A/C. Gardener is included in rent.

Available for March 17th or after move in. Please contact Janine for further information or to schedule a showing. 619-922-5228

(RLNE4062732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail have any available units?
13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail have?
Some of 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail pet-friendly?
No, 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail offers parking.
Does 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail have a pool?
Yes, 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail has a pool.
Does 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail have accessible units?
No, 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 13509 Moonflower Meadows Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
