135 W Hawthorn St
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

135 W Hawthorn St

135 West Hawthorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

135 West Hawthorn Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 W Hawthorn St have any available units?
135 W Hawthorn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 W Hawthorn St have?
Some of 135 W Hawthorn St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 W Hawthorn St currently offering any rent specials?
135 W Hawthorn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 W Hawthorn St pet-friendly?
No, 135 W Hawthorn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 135 W Hawthorn St offer parking?
Yes, 135 W Hawthorn St offers parking.
Does 135 W Hawthorn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 W Hawthorn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 W Hawthorn St have a pool?
No, 135 W Hawthorn St does not have a pool.
Does 135 W Hawthorn St have accessible units?
No, 135 W Hawthorn St does not have accessible units.
Does 135 W Hawthorn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 W Hawthorn St has units with dishwashers.

