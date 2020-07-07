Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1346 Reed Ave.
1346 Reed Ave
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1346 Reed Ave
1346 Reed Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1346 Reed Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1346 Reed Ave - Property Id: 265770
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265770
Property Id 265770
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5720751)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1346 Reed Ave have any available units?
1346 Reed Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1346 Reed Ave have?
Some of 1346 Reed Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1346 Reed Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1346 Reed Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 Reed Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1346 Reed Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1346 Reed Ave offer parking?
No, 1346 Reed Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1346 Reed Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1346 Reed Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 Reed Ave have a pool?
No, 1346 Reed Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1346 Reed Ave have accessible units?
No, 1346 Reed Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 Reed Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1346 Reed Ave has units with dishwashers.
