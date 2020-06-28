1345 Ava St.

Amenities

LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE AND ENCLOSED YARD, PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath with garage, stainless steel appliances, covered side patio and large back yard, has alarm system installed, open floor plan, perfect for family entertaining, close to schools & shopping. Water Softner, washer & dryer included.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven & Dishwasher

-Lots of Natural Light

- Open Floor Plan

- Patio

- Attached Garage

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Water Softener

- Living Room

- Master Bedroom on Ground Floor

- Dining Room

- Great Room

- Central Heat

- Enclosed/ Fully Fenced Yard

- Granite Countertops

- Laminated Wood Floors

- Alarm System Available

- Energy Efficient Windows

- Wheelchair Accessible

- Washer Included

- Dryer Included



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached Garage

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1968

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30 per pet

- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



