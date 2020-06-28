All apartments in San Diego
1345 Ava St.

1345 Ava Street · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Ava Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Alta Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE AND ENCLOSED YARD, PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath with garage, stainless steel appliances, covered side patio and large back yard, has alarm system installed, open floor plan, perfect for family entertaining, close to schools & shopping. Water Softner, washer & dryer included.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven & Dishwasher
-Lots of Natural Light
- Open Floor Plan
- Patio
- Attached Garage
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Water Softener
- Living Room
- Master Bedroom on Ground Floor
- Dining Room
- Great Room
- Central Heat
- Enclosed/ Fully Fenced Yard
- Granite Countertops
- Laminated Wood Floors
- Alarm System Available
- Energy Efficient Windows
- Wheelchair Accessible
- Washer Included
- Dryer Included

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached Garage
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1968
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:
TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30 per pet
- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4405487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Ava St. have any available units?
1345 Ava St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 Ava St. have?
Some of 1345 Ava St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Ava St. currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Ava St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Ava St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 Ava St. is pet friendly.
Does 1345 Ava St. offer parking?
Yes, 1345 Ava St. offers parking.
Does 1345 Ava St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1345 Ava St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Ava St. have a pool?
No, 1345 Ava St. does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Ava St. have accessible units?
Yes, 1345 Ava St. has accessible units.
Does 1345 Ava St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Ava St. has units with dishwashers.
