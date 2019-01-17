13425 Caminito Mendiola

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Rent this home furnished or unfurnished. Resort-Style Tuscan Estate is set in the secluded gated community. It features the highest caliber of finishes,unparalleled elegance,3 bedroom suites & gorgeous spa-like Master BR retreat,living room with an elegant 12-ft high fireplace,executive office,formal dining room with butler's pantry,phenomenal open chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances,great room with a stunning fireplace,entertainer's dream media/game room,paradise outdoor living year around..