San Diego, CA
13425 Caminito Mendiola
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

13425 Caminito Mendiola

13425 Caminito Mendiola · No Longer Available
Location

13425 Caminito Mendiola, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Rent this home furnished or unfurnished. Resort-Style Tuscan Estate is set in the secluded gated community. It features the highest caliber of finishes,unparalleled elegance,3 bedroom suites & gorgeous spa-like Master BR retreat,living room with an elegant 12-ft high fireplace,executive office,formal dining room with butler's pantry,phenomenal open chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances,great room with a stunning fireplace,entertainer's dream media/game room,paradise outdoor living year around..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13425 Caminito Mendiola have any available units?
13425 Caminito Mendiola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13425 Caminito Mendiola have?
Some of 13425 Caminito Mendiola's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13425 Caminito Mendiola currently offering any rent specials?
13425 Caminito Mendiola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13425 Caminito Mendiola pet-friendly?
No, 13425 Caminito Mendiola is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13425 Caminito Mendiola offer parking?
Yes, 13425 Caminito Mendiola offers parking.
Does 13425 Caminito Mendiola have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13425 Caminito Mendiola offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13425 Caminito Mendiola have a pool?
Yes, 13425 Caminito Mendiola has a pool.
Does 13425 Caminito Mendiola have accessible units?
No, 13425 Caminito Mendiola does not have accessible units.
Does 13425 Caminito Mendiola have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13425 Caminito Mendiola has units with dishwashers.
