All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13407 Red Oak Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13407 Red Oak Way
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

13407 Red Oak Way

13407 Red Oak Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13407 Red Oak Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Stunning Home in The Elms of Torrey Pines - This thoughtfully designed open floor plan is the perfect place for your family and friends to gather in your great room. This space features a fireplace for those cooler San Diego evenings, panorama doors showcasing your back yard and patio, all with luxury vinyl plank flooring.

Enjoy creating your culinary delights in your huge kitchen with all stainless steel appliance which include a 5 burner gas stove top, french door refrigerator, convection microwave, built-in oven and dishwasher. Gorgeous custom cabinetry and granite counter tops, large center bar makes this area a delight to entertain in.

A bedroom suite downstairs has two closets a french door to the back patio and a full bathroom with large soak tub, step in shower and dual sink vanity. Simply lovely for a guest bedroom.

Work at home or pursue a hobby from the first-floor office space downstairs and a half bathroom for your convenience. Upstairs you'll find a large loft for possibly a study area or play area, lots of options for this space.

Your master bedroom suite has lots of space for your king bed, dressers, armoire and still room for a sitting reading area. You'll get lost in your room-size closet. The stunning master bath includes a soaking tub and step-in shower, dual separate sink vanities and an enclosed commode.

Both guest bedrooms are spacious with the front bedroom opens to a covered balcony. A large guest bathroom with full tub/shower and dual sinks. A great perk the laundry room is upstairs and features custom cabinetry and easy care tile flooring.

You're close to the freeway but not the noise. There is a lovely community park just steps away and this home is on a corner lot for extra privacy.

Renters Insurance Required

Sorry no pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3511625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13407 Red Oak Way have any available units?
13407 Red Oak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13407 Red Oak Way have?
Some of 13407 Red Oak Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13407 Red Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
13407 Red Oak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13407 Red Oak Way pet-friendly?
No, 13407 Red Oak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13407 Red Oak Way offer parking?
No, 13407 Red Oak Way does not offer parking.
Does 13407 Red Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13407 Red Oak Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13407 Red Oak Way have a pool?
No, 13407 Red Oak Way does not have a pool.
Does 13407 Red Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 13407 Red Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13407 Red Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13407 Red Oak Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University