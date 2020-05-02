13407 Red Oak Way

Amenities

Stunning Home in The Elms of Torrey Pines - This thoughtfully designed open floor plan is the perfect place for your family and friends to gather in your great room. This space features a fireplace for those cooler San Diego evenings, panorama doors showcasing your back yard and patio, all with luxury vinyl plank flooring.



Enjoy creating your culinary delights in your huge kitchen with all stainless steel appliance which include a 5 burner gas stove top, french door refrigerator, convection microwave, built-in oven and dishwasher. Gorgeous custom cabinetry and granite counter tops, large center bar makes this area a delight to entertain in.



A bedroom suite downstairs has two closets a french door to the back patio and a full bathroom with large soak tub, step in shower and dual sink vanity. Simply lovely for a guest bedroom.



Work at home or pursue a hobby from the first-floor office space downstairs and a half bathroom for your convenience. Upstairs you'll find a large loft for possibly a study area or play area, lots of options for this space.



Your master bedroom suite has lots of space for your king bed, dressers, armoire and still room for a sitting reading area. You'll get lost in your room-size closet. The stunning master bath includes a soaking tub and step-in shower, dual separate sink vanities and an enclosed commode.



Both guest bedrooms are spacious with the front bedroom opens to a covered balcony. A large guest bathroom with full tub/shower and dual sinks. A great perk the laundry room is upstairs and features custom cabinetry and easy care tile flooring.



You're close to the freeway but not the noise. There is a lovely community park just steps away and this home is on a corner lot for extra privacy.



Renters Insurance Required



Sorry no pets



