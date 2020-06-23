Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13391 Tiverton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13391 Tiverton Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13391 Tiverton Road
13391 Tiverton Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13391 Tiverton Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13391 Tiverton Road have any available units?
13391 Tiverton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13391 Tiverton Road have?
Some of 13391 Tiverton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13391 Tiverton Road currently offering any rent specials?
13391 Tiverton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13391 Tiverton Road pet-friendly?
No, 13391 Tiverton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13391 Tiverton Road offer parking?
No, 13391 Tiverton Road does not offer parking.
Does 13391 Tiverton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13391 Tiverton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13391 Tiverton Road have a pool?
Yes, 13391 Tiverton Road has a pool.
Does 13391 Tiverton Road have accessible units?
No, 13391 Tiverton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13391 Tiverton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13391 Tiverton Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University