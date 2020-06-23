All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13391 Tiverton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13391 Tiverton Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13391 Tiverton Road

13391 Tiverton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13391 Tiverton Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13391 Tiverton Road have any available units?
13391 Tiverton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13391 Tiverton Road have?
Some of 13391 Tiverton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13391 Tiverton Road currently offering any rent specials?
13391 Tiverton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13391 Tiverton Road pet-friendly?
No, 13391 Tiverton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13391 Tiverton Road offer parking?
No, 13391 Tiverton Road does not offer parking.
Does 13391 Tiverton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13391 Tiverton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13391 Tiverton Road have a pool?
Yes, 13391 Tiverton Road has a pool.
Does 13391 Tiverton Road have accessible units?
No, 13391 Tiverton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13391 Tiverton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13391 Tiverton Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University