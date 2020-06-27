Amenities

4BR 3BA Home in Rancho Penasquitos - Open Floor Plan, AC, Backyard, 2 Car Garage, 1 Pet 30 or Less OK, Poway Valley School District - ***AVAILABLE NOW***



**** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED, PLEASE CONTACT GPM FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS. The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***



13388 Darview Ln

San Diego, CA 92129



Located in Rancho Penasquitos



CROSS STREET: Entreken Way



4 Bedrooms

3 Baths

Estimated 1849 sq. ft.

House

2 Story

2 Car Garage



Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove/Oven-Electric

Built-in Microwave

Stainless Steel Appliances

Updated Kitchen

Granite Countertops

Lots of Cabinet Space

Tile Flooring



Open Floor Plan

Vaulted Ceiling in the Living Room

New Carpet

Tile and Carpet Throughout

Fireplace - Gas in Living Room

One Bedroom + Bathroom Downstairs

Plantation Shutters in - Living Room, Family Room, Master Bedroom+Downstairs Bedroom

Double Sink in Master Bedroom

Washer/Dryer

A/C

Forced Air Heat

2 Car Garage

Nice Size Backyard + Patio Cover



CLOSE TO:

Poway Valley School District

Schools - Mesa Verde Middle School and Deer Canyon Elementary

Eateries

Parks

Groceries Stores

Shopping



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Trash

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3395.00



PET INFORMATION:

1 Cat or Dog - Weight Limit 30lbs or less - FIRM

Pet Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE5039998)