Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13388 Darview Ln
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

13388 Darview Ln

13388 Darview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13388 Darview Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4BR 3BA Home in Rancho Penasquitos - Open Floor Plan, AC, Backyard, 2 Car Garage, 1 Pet 30 or Less OK, Poway Valley School District - ***AVAILABLE NOW***

**** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED, PLEASE CONTACT GPM FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS. The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***

13388 Darview Ln
San Diego, CA 92129

Located in Rancho Penasquitos

CROSS STREET: Entreken Way

4 Bedrooms
3 Baths
Estimated 1849 sq. ft.
House
2 Story
2 Car Garage

Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven-Electric
Built-in Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
Updated Kitchen
Granite Countertops
Lots of Cabinet Space
Tile Flooring

Open Floor Plan
Vaulted Ceiling in the Living Room
New Carpet
Tile and Carpet Throughout
Fireplace - Gas in Living Room
One Bedroom + Bathroom Downstairs
Plantation Shutters in - Living Room, Family Room, Master Bedroom+Downstairs Bedroom
Double Sink in Master Bedroom
Washer/Dryer
A/C
Forced Air Heat
2 Car Garage
Nice Size Backyard + Patio Cover

CLOSE TO:
Poway Valley School District
Schools - Mesa Verde Middle School and Deer Canyon Elementary
Eateries
Parks
Groceries Stores
Shopping

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Trash
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3395.00

PET INFORMATION:
1 Cat or Dog - Weight Limit 30lbs or less - FIRM
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5039998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13388 Darview Ln have any available units?
13388 Darview Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13388 Darview Ln have?
Some of 13388 Darview Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13388 Darview Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13388 Darview Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13388 Darview Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13388 Darview Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13388 Darview Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13388 Darview Ln offers parking.
Does 13388 Darview Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13388 Darview Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13388 Darview Ln have a pool?
No, 13388 Darview Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13388 Darview Ln have accessible units?
No, 13388 Darview Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13388 Darview Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13388 Darview Ln has units with dishwashers.
