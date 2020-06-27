Amenities
4BR 3BA Home in Rancho Penasquitos - Open Floor Plan, AC, Backyard, 2 Car Garage, 1 Pet 30 or Less OK, Poway Valley School District - ***AVAILABLE NOW***
The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed.
13388 Darview Ln
San Diego, CA 92129
Located in Rancho Penasquitos
CROSS STREET: Entreken Way
4 Bedrooms
3 Baths
Estimated 1849 sq. ft.
House
2 Story
2 Car Garage
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven-Electric
Built-in Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
Updated Kitchen
Granite Countertops
Lots of Cabinet Space
Tile Flooring
Open Floor Plan
Vaulted Ceiling in the Living Room
New Carpet
Tile and Carpet Throughout
Fireplace - Gas in Living Room
One Bedroom + Bathroom Downstairs
Plantation Shutters in - Living Room, Family Room, Master Bedroom+Downstairs Bedroom
Double Sink in Master Bedroom
Washer/Dryer
A/C
Forced Air Heat
2 Car Garage
Nice Size Backyard + Patio Cover
CLOSE TO:
Poway Valley School District
Schools - Mesa Verde Middle School and Deer Canyon Elementary
Eateries
Parks
Groceries Stores
Shopping
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Trash
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3395.00
PET INFORMATION:
1 Cat or Dog - Weight Limit 30lbs or less - FIRM
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
