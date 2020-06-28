All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
1336 Bush Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:37 AM

1336 Bush Street

1336 Bush Street · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

1336 Bush Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming craftsman canyon home in the highly desirable Mission Hills neighborhood! Old school charm, perfect for minimalists who want access to one of the best school districts. Two bd, 1 bath w/ canyon views & huge bamboo garden! Gas range, granite counters, hardwood floors, brand new tile and carpet, situated above a beautifully terraced backyard oasis! Short walk to the Mission Hills village with restaurants, cafes, bars, boutiques, shops. Minutes to downtown, airport, Balboa Park, Little Italy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Bush Street have any available units?
1336 Bush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Bush Street have?
Some of 1336 Bush Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Bush Street currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Bush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Bush Street pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Bush Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1336 Bush Street offer parking?
No, 1336 Bush Street does not offer parking.
Does 1336 Bush Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1336 Bush Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Bush Street have a pool?
No, 1336 Bush Street does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Bush Street have accessible units?
No, 1336 Bush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Bush Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 Bush Street has units with dishwashers.
