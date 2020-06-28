1336 Bush Street

Amenities
Charming craftsman canyon home in the highly desirable Mission Hills neighborhood! Old school charm, perfect for minimalists who want access to one of the best school districts. Two bd, 1 bath w/ canyon views & huge bamboo garden! Gas range, granite counters, hardwood floors, brand new tile and carpet, situated above a beautifully terraced backyard oasis! Short walk to the Mission Hills village with restaurants, cafes, bars, boutiques, shops. Minutes to downtown, airport, Balboa Park, Little Italy.