Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13335 Kibbings Rd
13335 Kibbings Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13335 Kibbings Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13335 Kibbings Rd have any available units?
13335 Kibbings Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13335 Kibbings Rd have?
Some of 13335 Kibbings Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13335 Kibbings Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13335 Kibbings Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13335 Kibbings Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13335 Kibbings Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13335 Kibbings Rd offer parking?
No, 13335 Kibbings Rd does not offer parking.
Does 13335 Kibbings Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13335 Kibbings Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13335 Kibbings Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13335 Kibbings Rd has a pool.
Does 13335 Kibbings Rd have accessible units?
No, 13335 Kibbings Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13335 Kibbings Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13335 Kibbings Rd has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
