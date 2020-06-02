All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13312 Tiverton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13312 Tiverton
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

13312 Tiverton

13312 Tiverton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13312 Tiverton Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
PETS OK! Popular Cambria! Light, bright interior w/Southern Exposure! Freshly Painted! Vaulted ceilings, Lg kitchen w/slab granite, SS appliances, gas range. Wood & tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms. Central A/C, fireplace in LR, Full Size Washer/Dryer. 2 Car Direct Access Garage. Trex deck patio. Award Winning Schools~Walk to Torrey Pines HS, Solana Highlands Elementary. 2 Pools, Jacuzzi & Lighted Tennis Courts! EZ Access to I-5 & SR56 Walk to nearby One Paseo & Del Mar Highlands Shopping. 858-755-2774

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13312 Tiverton have any available units?
13312 Tiverton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13312 Tiverton have?
Some of 13312 Tiverton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13312 Tiverton currently offering any rent specials?
13312 Tiverton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13312 Tiverton pet-friendly?
Yes, 13312 Tiverton is pet friendly.
Does 13312 Tiverton offer parking?
Yes, 13312 Tiverton offers parking.
Does 13312 Tiverton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13312 Tiverton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13312 Tiverton have a pool?
Yes, 13312 Tiverton has a pool.
Does 13312 Tiverton have accessible units?
No, 13312 Tiverton does not have accessible units.
Does 13312 Tiverton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13312 Tiverton has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University