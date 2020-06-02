13312 Tiverton

Amenities
PETS OK! Popular Cambria! Light, bright interior w/Southern Exposure! Freshly Painted! Vaulted ceilings, Lg kitchen w/slab granite, SS appliances, gas range. Wood & tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms. Central A/C, fireplace in LR, Full Size Washer/Dryer. 2 Car Direct Access Garage. Trex deck patio. Award Winning Schools~Walk to Torrey Pines HS, Solana Highlands Elementary. 2 Pools, Jacuzzi & Lighted Tennis Courts! EZ Access to I-5 & SR56 Walk to nearby One Paseo & Del Mar Highlands Shopping. 858-755-2774