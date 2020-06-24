Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13274 Caminito Mar Villa
13274 Caminito Mar Villa
13274 Caminito Mar Villa
Location
13274 Caminito Mar Villa, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13274 Caminito Mar Villa have any available units?
13274 Caminito Mar Villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13274 Caminito Mar Villa have?
Some of 13274 Caminito Mar Villa's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13274 Caminito Mar Villa currently offering any rent specials?
13274 Caminito Mar Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13274 Caminito Mar Villa pet-friendly?
No, 13274 Caminito Mar Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13274 Caminito Mar Villa offer parking?
No, 13274 Caminito Mar Villa does not offer parking.
Does 13274 Caminito Mar Villa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13274 Caminito Mar Villa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13274 Caminito Mar Villa have a pool?
Yes, 13274 Caminito Mar Villa has a pool.
Does 13274 Caminito Mar Villa have accessible units?
No, 13274 Caminito Mar Villa does not have accessible units.
Does 13274 Caminito Mar Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13274 Caminito Mar Villa has units with dishwashers.
