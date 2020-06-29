Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13273 Courtland Ter
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13273 Courtland Ter
13273 Courtland Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
13273 Courtland Terrace, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13273 Courtland Ter have any available units?
13273 Courtland Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13273 Courtland Ter have?
Some of 13273 Courtland Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13273 Courtland Ter currently offering any rent specials?
13273 Courtland Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13273 Courtland Ter pet-friendly?
No, 13273 Courtland Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13273 Courtland Ter offer parking?
Yes, 13273 Courtland Ter offers parking.
Does 13273 Courtland Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13273 Courtland Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13273 Courtland Ter have a pool?
Yes, 13273 Courtland Ter has a pool.
Does 13273 Courtland Ter have accessible units?
No, 13273 Courtland Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 13273 Courtland Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13273 Courtland Ter has units with dishwashers.
