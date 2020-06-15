1326 Loring St

Amenities
Available July 1st. North Pacific Beach. Gorgeous, unfurnished 3-bedroom, 2-bath single-level home on a large lot. Recently remodeled with rich wood floors, tall beam ceilings, wonderful open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, master suite with French doors to rear patio, amazing family with soaring box beam ceilings, 2-car attached garage, large rear yard with beautiful paved patio, fire pit and barbecue. Easy access to PB's beaches, boardwalk, shopping & dining.