All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1326 Loring St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1326 Loring St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:10 AM

1326 Loring St

1326 Loring Street · (619) 275-3866 ext. 0
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1326 Loring Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available July 1st. North Pacific Beach. Gorgeous, unfurnished 3-bedroom, 2-bath single-level home on a large lot. Recently remodeled with rich wood floors, tall beam ceilings, wonderful open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, master suite with French doors to rear patio, amazing family with soaring box beam ceilings, 2-car attached garage, large rear yard with beautiful paved patio, fire pit and barbecue. Easy access to PB's beaches, boardwalk, shopping & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Loring St have any available units?
1326 Loring St has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 Loring St have?
Some of 1326 Loring St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Loring St currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Loring St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Loring St pet-friendly?
No, 1326 Loring St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1326 Loring St offer parking?
Yes, 1326 Loring St does offer parking.
Does 1326 Loring St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Loring St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Loring St have a pool?
No, 1326 Loring St does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Loring St have accessible units?
No, 1326 Loring St does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Loring St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 Loring St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1326 Loring St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity