13220 Sundance Ave
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13220 Sundance Ave
13220 Sundance Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
13220 Sundance Avenue, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY NICE SINGLE STORY HOME WITH A VIEW THROUGH TO DELMAR... FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGH OUT...REMODELED HALL BATHROOM... FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM...LARGE LATICE COVERED PATIO... 2 CAR GARAGE...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13220 Sundance Ave have any available units?
13220 Sundance Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13220 Sundance Ave have?
Some of 13220 Sundance Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13220 Sundance Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13220 Sundance Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13220 Sundance Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13220 Sundance Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13220 Sundance Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13220 Sundance Ave offers parking.
Does 13220 Sundance Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13220 Sundance Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13220 Sundance Ave have a pool?
No, 13220 Sundance Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13220 Sundance Ave have accessible units?
No, 13220 Sundance Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13220 Sundance Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13220 Sundance Ave has units with dishwashers.
