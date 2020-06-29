132 S 33rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 BED 1 BATH IN LOGAN HEIGHTS AVAILABLE NOW! - Clean and updated condo available NOW



-2 bed 1 bath



-Brand new stackable washer/dryer in unit



-1 minute away from 15 freeway



-10 minutes from Downtown San Diego and North Park.



-Public transportation close by



-Cats/dogs accepted



-Water included in rent



