Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
132 S 33rd Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
132 S 33rd Street
132 South 33rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
132 South 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BED 1 BATH IN LOGAN HEIGHTS AVAILABLE NOW! - Clean and updated condo available NOW
-2 bed 1 bath
-Brand new stackable washer/dryer in unit
-1 minute away from 15 freeway
-10 minutes from Downtown San Diego and North Park.
-Public transportation close by
-Cats/dogs accepted
-Water included in rent
(RLNE5163717)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 132 S 33rd Street have any available units?
132 S 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 132 S 33rd Street have?
Some of 132 S 33rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 132 S 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 S 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 S 33rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 S 33rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 132 S 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 132 S 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 132 S 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 S 33rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 S 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 132 S 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 S 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 132 S 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 S 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 S 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
