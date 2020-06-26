Amenities

SABRE SPRINGS - Nice Condo 2br / 2ba in Stony Brook. AVAILABLE NOW. - FEATURES: 13175 Wimberly Sq #298, San Diego CA 92128. Rental amount is $1,850. This property is available 05/25/2019. Built in 1987. Located in the peaceful complex of Stony Brook in Sabre Springs. This light and bright 2nd floor corner end unit features 2 bedrooms (set up like masters with each having it's own connecting bathroom), 2 baths, 907 square feet, 1 covered parking space and open parking for a second vehicle. Living room, dining room, laundry in the unit, a large private balcony with a view of mountains and hills. The kitchen has upgraded appliances. New paint, new carpet and new blinds.



The complex is Stony Brook Condominiums and features a pool, spa and laundry facilities. Close to shopping, schools, transportation and has great freeway access.



APPLIANCES: Appliances Included are: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner pays for the following utilities: Water, Sewer & Trash.



PET POLICY: No Pets.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



