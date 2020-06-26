All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13175 Wimberly Sq #298
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

13175 Wimberly Sq #298

13175 Wimberly Square · No Longer Available
Location

13175 Wimberly Square, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
SABRE SPRINGS - Nice Condo 2br / 2ba in Stony Brook. AVAILABLE NOW. - FEATURES: 13175 Wimberly Sq #298, San Diego CA 92128. Rental amount is $1,850. This property is available 05/25/2019. Built in 1987. Located in the peaceful complex of Stony Brook in Sabre Springs. This light and bright 2nd floor corner end unit features 2 bedrooms (set up like masters with each having it's own connecting bathroom), 2 baths, 907 square feet, 1 covered parking space and open parking for a second vehicle. Living room, dining room, laundry in the unit, a large private balcony with a view of mountains and hills. The kitchen has upgraded appliances. New paint, new carpet and new blinds.

The complex is Stony Brook Condominiums and features a pool, spa and laundry facilities. Close to shopping, schools, transportation and has great freeway access.

APPLIANCES: Appliances Included are: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner pays for the following utilities: Water, Sewer & Trash.

PET POLICY: No Pets.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4923171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 have any available units?
13175 Wimberly Sq #298 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 have?
Some of 13175 Wimberly Sq #298's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 currently offering any rent specials?
13175 Wimberly Sq #298 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 is pet friendly.
Does 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 offer parking?
Yes, 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 offers parking.
Does 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 have a pool?
Yes, 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 has a pool.
Does 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 have accessible units?
No, 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 does not have accessible units.
Does 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13175 Wimberly Sq #298 has units with dishwashers.
