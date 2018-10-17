All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1310 24th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1310 24th Street
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:53 AM

1310 24th Street

1310 24th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1310 24th St, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Modern 3 Story Fully Furnished Rowhouse in Golden Hill - Modern 3 story fully furnished Rowhouse in a lush leafy Golden Hill neighborhood with Victorian charm. Very sleek and modern with contemporary furnishings. This home features two patios for relaxing and entertaining and a fireplace for those cozy nights. 3rd bedroom is currently being used as an office with a fold out sofa bed. Home sits on a serene canyon with cool breezes and fantastic sweeping views of downtown San Diego and Cortez Hill. Walk to restaurants, coffee houses, bars and Golden Hill park. Walk or bike down the hill to the bustle of East Village and Downtown in minutes. Access by car to all major freeways (I-5/163/94), with easy connections to 805/15. Gated entrance and 3 car garage with plenty of storage. Upgraded closets by Elfa and top of the line furnishings and bathroom finishes. Laundry room includes washer / dryer. Come make this gorgeous home yours today. Available now!

Contact Andrea Atno, AMK Property Management to schedule a showing.
Office 619-546-0015
Cell 619-481-9128
andrea@amkproperty.com
BRE# 01217221

Minimum 6 Month Lease Required.

Credit score 650 or better.
Good rental references required.
Application Fee $35 per person.
Tenant pays all utilities except trash is paid by owner.
Renters Insurance required.
Zip code is actually 92102.

Small dog will be considered with $500 pet deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4813245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 24th Street have any available units?
1310 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 24th Street have?
Some of 1310 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1310 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1310 24th Street offers parking.
Does 1310 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1310 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University