Last updated August 12 2019

13092 Caminito Del Rocio

13092 Caminito Del Rocio · No Longer Available
Location

13092 Caminito Del Rocio, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13092 Caminito Del Rocio have any available units?
13092 Caminito Del Rocio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13092 Caminito Del Rocio have?
Some of 13092 Caminito Del Rocio's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13092 Caminito Del Rocio currently offering any rent specials?
13092 Caminito Del Rocio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13092 Caminito Del Rocio pet-friendly?
No, 13092 Caminito Del Rocio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13092 Caminito Del Rocio offer parking?
No, 13092 Caminito Del Rocio does not offer parking.
Does 13092 Caminito Del Rocio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13092 Caminito Del Rocio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13092 Caminito Del Rocio have a pool?
Yes, 13092 Caminito Del Rocio has a pool.
Does 13092 Caminito Del Rocio have accessible units?
No, 13092 Caminito Del Rocio does not have accessible units.
Does 13092 Caminito Del Rocio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13092 Caminito Del Rocio has units with dishwashers.
