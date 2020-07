Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Carmel Valley nicely upgraded home with large yard, private and quiet at the end of a cul-de-sac. Close to schools, parks, theater, shopping, One Paseo and all that Carmel Valley has to offer. Travertine floors, stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Master bedroom on first level with two additional bedrooms on second floor. Attached two car garage. 10-12 month lease negotiable.