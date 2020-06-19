Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13074 Caminito Del Rocio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13074 Caminito Del Rocio
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13074 Caminito Del Rocio
13074 Caminito Del Rocio
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
13074 Caminito Del Rocio, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13074 Caminito Del Rocio have any available units?
13074 Caminito Del Rocio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13074 Caminito Del Rocio have?
Some of 13074 Caminito Del Rocio's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13074 Caminito Del Rocio currently offering any rent specials?
13074 Caminito Del Rocio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13074 Caminito Del Rocio pet-friendly?
No, 13074 Caminito Del Rocio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13074 Caminito Del Rocio offer parking?
No, 13074 Caminito Del Rocio does not offer parking.
Does 13074 Caminito Del Rocio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13074 Caminito Del Rocio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13074 Caminito Del Rocio have a pool?
Yes, 13074 Caminito Del Rocio has a pool.
Does 13074 Caminito Del Rocio have accessible units?
No, 13074 Caminito Del Rocio does not have accessible units.
Does 13074 Caminito Del Rocio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13074 Caminito Del Rocio has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University