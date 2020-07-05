All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1306 Sassafras St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1306 Sassafras St
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

1306 Sassafras St

1306 Sassafras Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1306 Sassafras Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
View Upgraded Home, Mission Hills, close to All! - You will love everything about this home! Large and beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, lots of granite countertops and plenty of cabinets. The home has big windows that take advantage of the views. There are 4 separate outdoor areas including a terrace off the master bedroom, a covered BBQ area below the terrace, a large fire pit area with built-in seating and an area in the back with turf. The master bedroom has what you are looking for, big windows with views, the aforementioned balcony with room to stretch, a big master bath with separate shower and deep corner Jacuzzi. The walk-in closet is huge. The flooring is hardwood, including a beautiful hardwood stair going up to the bedrooms.
The location is close to all including downtown, Balboa Park, Little Italy and Hillcrest, the airport and the freeway, where do you want to go?
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
WeRentSD.com
Scott@WeRentSD.com
BRE#01836754

(RLNE3228934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Sassafras St have any available units?
1306 Sassafras St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 Sassafras St have?
Some of 1306 Sassafras St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Sassafras St currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Sassafras St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Sassafras St pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Sassafras St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1306 Sassafras St offer parking?
No, 1306 Sassafras St does not offer parking.
Does 1306 Sassafras St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Sassafras St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Sassafras St have a pool?
No, 1306 Sassafras St does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Sassafras St have accessible units?
No, 1306 Sassafras St does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Sassafras St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Sassafras St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University