Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13053 Sandown Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13053 Sandown Way
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13053 Sandown Way
13053 Sandown Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13053 Sandown Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13053 Sandown Way have any available units?
13053 Sandown Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13053 Sandown Way have?
Some of 13053 Sandown Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13053 Sandown Way currently offering any rent specials?
13053 Sandown Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13053 Sandown Way pet-friendly?
No, 13053 Sandown Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13053 Sandown Way offer parking?
Yes, 13053 Sandown Way offers parking.
Does 13053 Sandown Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13053 Sandown Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13053 Sandown Way have a pool?
No, 13053 Sandown Way does not have a pool.
Does 13053 Sandown Way have accessible units?
No, 13053 Sandown Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13053 Sandown Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13053 Sandown Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University