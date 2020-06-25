All apartments in San Diego
13053 Sandown Way
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

13053 Sandown Way

13053 Sandown Way · No Longer Available
Location

13053 Sandown Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13053 Sandown Way have any available units?
13053 Sandown Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13053 Sandown Way have?
Some of 13053 Sandown Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13053 Sandown Way currently offering any rent specials?
13053 Sandown Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13053 Sandown Way pet-friendly?
No, 13053 Sandown Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13053 Sandown Way offer parking?
Yes, 13053 Sandown Way offers parking.
Does 13053 Sandown Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13053 Sandown Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13053 Sandown Way have a pool?
No, 13053 Sandown Way does not have a pool.
Does 13053 Sandown Way have accessible units?
No, 13053 Sandown Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13053 Sandown Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13053 Sandown Way has units with dishwashers.
