13042 Caminito Bracho

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Lovely Oaks North Home on the Golf Course in Restricted 55 and Older Community - This spacious one-story home in the 55+ Oaks North community features a light and bright interior, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout living space and fresh new custom paint.



Your kitchen is open and large with lots of cabinets, excellent lighting, easy care tile flooring, breakfast dining area and sliding glass doors to huge patio. Enjoy al fresco dining on this enormous and private patio with tastefully done landscaping. You will enjoy relaxing with your morning coffee while gazing out to the well-manicured Oaks Northgolf course.



Your living room has a fireplace to cozy up to on those cooler San Diego evenings and sliding glass doors to that amazing patio. The vaulted ceiling with opens and brightens this space.



The master bedroom suite is very spacious with a separate master bathroom suite. A your guest bedroom and guest bathroom is arranged as suite also.



Enjoy the use of the Oaks North Community Center and all their amenities such as tennis, swimming, lawn bowling and other activities.

This home is close to the Bernardo Winery, shopping and the site of a weekly farmer's market.



Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



