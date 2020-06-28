All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

13042 Caminito Bracho

13042 Caminito Bracho · No Longer Available
Location

13042 Caminito Bracho, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
Lovely Oaks North Home on the Golf Course in Restricted 55 and Older Community - This spacious one-story home in the 55+ Oaks North community features a light and bright interior, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout living space and fresh new custom paint.

Your kitchen is open and large with lots of cabinets, excellent lighting, easy care tile flooring, breakfast dining area and sliding glass doors to huge patio. Enjoy al fresco dining on this enormous and private patio with tastefully done landscaping. You will enjoy relaxing with your morning coffee while gazing out to the well-manicured Oaks Northgolf course.

Your living room has a fireplace to cozy up to on those cooler San Diego evenings and sliding glass doors to that amazing patio. The vaulted ceiling with opens and brightens this space.

The master bedroom suite is very spacious with a separate master bathroom suite. A your guest bedroom and guest bathroom is arranged as suite also.

Enjoy the use of the Oaks North Community Center and all their amenities such as tennis, swimming, lawn bowling and other activities.
This home is close to the Bernardo Winery, shopping and the site of a weekly farmer's market.

Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5116051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13042 Caminito Bracho have any available units?
13042 Caminito Bracho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13042 Caminito Bracho have?
Some of 13042 Caminito Bracho's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13042 Caminito Bracho currently offering any rent specials?
13042 Caminito Bracho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13042 Caminito Bracho pet-friendly?
No, 13042 Caminito Bracho is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13042 Caminito Bracho offer parking?
No, 13042 Caminito Bracho does not offer parking.
Does 13042 Caminito Bracho have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13042 Caminito Bracho offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13042 Caminito Bracho have a pool?
No, 13042 Caminito Bracho does not have a pool.
Does 13042 Caminito Bracho have accessible units?
No, 13042 Caminito Bracho does not have accessible units.
Does 13042 Caminito Bracho have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13042 Caminito Bracho has units with dishwashers.
