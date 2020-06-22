Rent Calculator
13020 Caminito Bautizo
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM
13020 Caminito Bautizo
13020 Caminito Bautizo
·
No Longer Available
Location
13020 Caminito Bautizo, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13020 Caminito Bautizo have any available units?
13020 Caminito Bautizo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13020 Caminito Bautizo have?
Some of 13020 Caminito Bautizo's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13020 Caminito Bautizo currently offering any rent specials?
13020 Caminito Bautizo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13020 Caminito Bautizo pet-friendly?
No, 13020 Caminito Bautizo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13020 Caminito Bautizo offer parking?
No, 13020 Caminito Bautizo does not offer parking.
Does 13020 Caminito Bautizo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13020 Caminito Bautizo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13020 Caminito Bautizo have a pool?
Yes, 13020 Caminito Bautizo has a pool.
Does 13020 Caminito Bautizo have accessible units?
No, 13020 Caminito Bautizo does not have accessible units.
Does 13020 Caminito Bautizo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13020 Caminito Bautizo has units with dishwashers.
