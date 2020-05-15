Rent Calculator
12996 Via Latina
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:17 PM
12996 Via Latina
12996 via Latina
No Longer Available
Location
12996 via Latina, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Call Agent @ 858-414-2373
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12996 Via Latina have any available units?
12996 Via Latina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12996 Via Latina have?
Some of 12996 Via Latina's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12996 Via Latina currently offering any rent specials?
12996 Via Latina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12996 Via Latina pet-friendly?
No, 12996 Via Latina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12996 Via Latina offer parking?
No, 12996 Via Latina does not offer parking.
Does 12996 Via Latina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12996 Via Latina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12996 Via Latina have a pool?
No, 12996 Via Latina does not have a pool.
Does 12996 Via Latina have accessible units?
No, 12996 Via Latina does not have accessible units.
Does 12996 Via Latina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12996 Via Latina has units with dishwashers.
