Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Great end unit with Ocean view from both levels. Freshly remodeled with laminate flooring throughout living areas and plush berber carpet in Bedrooms. Elegant large shower in entry level bath and freshly tiled tub with shower upstairs. Refaced modern cabinets in kitchen with new light quartz counters and stainless steel appliances wit farmhouse style sink. All new lighting fixtures. Oversized view rear patio, fully tiled, and pavers in front patio next to entry level bedroom.