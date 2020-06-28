12984 Caminito Angelico

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 BR + 1 optional BR downstairs at gated Canyon Ridge! Light and bright w/vaulted ceilings! Lovely wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops and plentiful cabinetry. Great private backyard perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Laundry room upstairs. Attached 2 car garage. 1 small dog okay.