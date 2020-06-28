All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12984 Caminito Angelico.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12984 Caminito Angelico
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

12984 Caminito Angelico

12984 Caminito Angelico · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12984 Caminito Angelico, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 BR + 1 optional BR downstairs at gated Canyon Ridge! Light and bright w/vaulted ceilings! Lovely wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops and plentiful cabinetry. Great private backyard perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Laundry room upstairs. Attached 2 car garage. 1 small dog okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12984 Caminito Angelico have any available units?
12984 Caminito Angelico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12984 Caminito Angelico have?
Some of 12984 Caminito Angelico's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12984 Caminito Angelico currently offering any rent specials?
12984 Caminito Angelico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12984 Caminito Angelico pet-friendly?
Yes, 12984 Caminito Angelico is pet friendly.
Does 12984 Caminito Angelico offer parking?
Yes, 12984 Caminito Angelico offers parking.
Does 12984 Caminito Angelico have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12984 Caminito Angelico offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12984 Caminito Angelico have a pool?
Yes, 12984 Caminito Angelico has a pool.
Does 12984 Caminito Angelico have accessible units?
No, 12984 Caminito Angelico does not have accessible units.
Does 12984 Caminito Angelico have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12984 Caminito Angelico has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University