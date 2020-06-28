12984 Caminito Angelico, San Diego, CA 92130 Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 BR + 1 optional BR downstairs at gated Canyon Ridge! Light and bright w/vaulted ceilings! Lovely wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops and plentiful cabinetry. Great private backyard perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Laundry room upstairs. Attached 2 car garage. 1 small dog okay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
