Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1295 University Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1295 University Ave
1295 West University Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1295 West University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1295 University Ave have any available units?
1295 University Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1295 University Ave have?
Some of 1295 University Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1295 University Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1295 University Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1295 University Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1295 University Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1295 University Ave offer parking?
No, 1295 University Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1295 University Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1295 University Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1295 University Ave have a pool?
No, 1295 University Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1295 University Ave have accessible units?
No, 1295 University Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1295 University Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1295 University Ave has units with dishwashers.
