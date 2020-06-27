Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar
12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Contact Exclusive Listing Agent with any questions. Judy Jacobson 760-420-9177
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar have any available units?
12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar have?
Some of 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar offer parking?
No, 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar does not offer parking.
Does 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar has a pool.
Does 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12943 Caminito Pointe Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University