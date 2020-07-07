All apartments in San Diego
12938 Carmel Creek Rd
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

12938 Carmel Creek Rd

12938 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

12938 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Please call listing agent Gail Hund, Windermere Homes & Estates at 858-354-4149 with any questions or to arrange a showing. Listing contingent upon owner's purchase escrow closing. Available for move in end of Feb/early March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12938 Carmel Creek Rd have any available units?
12938 Carmel Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12938 Carmel Creek Rd have?
Some of 12938 Carmel Creek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12938 Carmel Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12938 Carmel Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12938 Carmel Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12938 Carmel Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12938 Carmel Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 12938 Carmel Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12938 Carmel Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12938 Carmel Creek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12938 Carmel Creek Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12938 Carmel Creek Rd has a pool.
Does 12938 Carmel Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 12938 Carmel Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12938 Carmel Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12938 Carmel Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.

