129 30th St
129 30th St

129 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

129 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Stockton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Live close to Downtown and a block from the trolley station. Recently upgraded house with large master, stainless steel appliances, covered patio, off street parking, yard, storage shed and exceptional amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 30th St have any available units?
129 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 30th St have?
Some of 129 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
129 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 30th St pet-friendly?
No, 129 30th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 129 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 129 30th St offers parking.
Does 129 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 30th St have a pool?
No, 129 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 129 30th St have accessible units?
No, 129 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 129 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 30th St has units with dishwashers.

