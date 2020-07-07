Live close to Downtown and a block from the trolley station. Recently upgraded house with large master, stainless steel appliances, covered patio, off street parking, yard, storage shed and exceptional amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 129 30th St have any available units?
129 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 30th St have?
Some of 129 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
129 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.