All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12850 Briarcrest Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12850 Briarcrest Place
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:20 PM

12850 Briarcrest Place

12850 Briarcrest Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12850 Briarcrest Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12850 Briarcrest Place have any available units?
12850 Briarcrest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12850 Briarcrest Place have?
Some of 12850 Briarcrest Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12850 Briarcrest Place currently offering any rent specials?
12850 Briarcrest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12850 Briarcrest Place pet-friendly?
No, 12850 Briarcrest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12850 Briarcrest Place offer parking?
Yes, 12850 Briarcrest Place offers parking.
Does 12850 Briarcrest Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12850 Briarcrest Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12850 Briarcrest Place have a pool?
Yes, 12850 Briarcrest Place has a pool.
Does 12850 Briarcrest Place have accessible units?
No, 12850 Briarcrest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12850 Briarcrest Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12850 Briarcrest Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University