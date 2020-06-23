Rent Calculator
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:20 PM
Location
12850 Briarcrest Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12850 Briarcrest Place have any available units?
12850 Briarcrest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12850 Briarcrest Place have?
Some of 12850 Briarcrest Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12850 Briarcrest Place currently offering any rent specials?
12850 Briarcrest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12850 Briarcrest Place pet-friendly?
No, 12850 Briarcrest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12850 Briarcrest Place offer parking?
Yes, 12850 Briarcrest Place offers parking.
Does 12850 Briarcrest Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12850 Briarcrest Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12850 Briarcrest Place have a pool?
Yes, 12850 Briarcrest Place has a pool.
Does 12850 Briarcrest Place have accessible units?
No, 12850 Briarcrest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12850 Briarcrest Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12850 Briarcrest Place has units with dishwashers.
