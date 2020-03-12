All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:29 AM

12825 Via Nieve

12825 Via Nieve · (619) 838-9307
Location

12825 Via Nieve, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 49 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1146 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Exclusive Palermo community town home in Carmel Valley with dual bedroom Suites upstairs, 2.5 baths, 2 car attached garage. Freshly Painted and carpets were just cleaned, ceramic tile on first floor. Walk to Carmel Valley schools, public library, and shopping. Close to freeways and local beaches. Living room has gas fireplace, complex has Pool/Spa/BBQ/Tennis Courts. WALK TO AWARD WINNING EXCELLENT SCHOOLS-- Carmel Creek Elementary K-3, Solana Pacific 4th & 5th & Carmel Valley Middle * Tor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12825 Via Nieve have any available units?
12825 Via Nieve has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12825 Via Nieve have?
Some of 12825 Via Nieve's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12825 Via Nieve currently offering any rent specials?
12825 Via Nieve isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12825 Via Nieve pet-friendly?
No, 12825 Via Nieve is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12825 Via Nieve offer parking?
Yes, 12825 Via Nieve does offer parking.
Does 12825 Via Nieve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12825 Via Nieve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12825 Via Nieve have a pool?
Yes, 12825 Via Nieve has a pool.
Does 12825 Via Nieve have accessible units?
No, 12825 Via Nieve does not have accessible units.
Does 12825 Via Nieve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12825 Via Nieve has units with dishwashers.
