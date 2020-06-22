All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 6 2020 at 1:38 PM

12806 Caminito En Flor

12806 Caminito en Flor · No Longer Available
Location

12806 Caminito en Flor, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12806 Caminito En Flor have any available units?
12806 Caminito En Flor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12806 Caminito En Flor have?
Some of 12806 Caminito En Flor's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12806 Caminito En Flor currently offering any rent specials?
12806 Caminito En Flor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12806 Caminito En Flor pet-friendly?
No, 12806 Caminito En Flor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12806 Caminito En Flor offer parking?
No, 12806 Caminito En Flor does not offer parking.
Does 12806 Caminito En Flor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12806 Caminito En Flor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12806 Caminito En Flor have a pool?
Yes, 12806 Caminito En Flor has a pool.
Does 12806 Caminito En Flor have accessible units?
No, 12806 Caminito En Flor does not have accessible units.
Does 12806 Caminito En Flor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12806 Caminito En Flor has units with dishwashers.
