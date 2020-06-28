All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12712 Cloudbreak Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12712 Cloudbreak Ave
Last updated September 22 2019 at 11:19 AM

12712 Cloudbreak Ave

12712 Cloudbreak Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12712 Cloudbreak Avenue, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12712 Cloudbreak Ave have any available units?
12712 Cloudbreak Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12712 Cloudbreak Ave have?
Some of 12712 Cloudbreak Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12712 Cloudbreak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12712 Cloudbreak Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12712 Cloudbreak Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12712 Cloudbreak Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12712 Cloudbreak Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12712 Cloudbreak Ave offers parking.
Does 12712 Cloudbreak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12712 Cloudbreak Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12712 Cloudbreak Ave have a pool?
No, 12712 Cloudbreak Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12712 Cloudbreak Ave have accessible units?
No, 12712 Cloudbreak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12712 Cloudbreak Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12712 Cloudbreak Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University