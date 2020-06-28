Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12712 Cloudbreak Ave
Last updated September 22 2019 at 11:19 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12712 Cloudbreak Ave
12712 Cloudbreak Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12712 Cloudbreak Avenue, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12712 Cloudbreak Ave have any available units?
12712 Cloudbreak Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12712 Cloudbreak Ave have?
Some of 12712 Cloudbreak Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12712 Cloudbreak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12712 Cloudbreak Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12712 Cloudbreak Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12712 Cloudbreak Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12712 Cloudbreak Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12712 Cloudbreak Ave offers parking.
Does 12712 Cloudbreak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12712 Cloudbreak Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12712 Cloudbreak Ave have a pool?
No, 12712 Cloudbreak Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12712 Cloudbreak Ave have accessible units?
No, 12712 Cloudbreak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12712 Cloudbreak Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12712 Cloudbreak Ave has units with dishwashers.
