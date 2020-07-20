All apartments in San Diego
1270 Paseo Sea Breeze
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

1270 Paseo Sea Breeze

1270 Paseo Sea Breeze · No Longer Available
Location

1270 Paseo Sea Breeze, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze have any available units?
1270 Paseo Sea Breeze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze have?
Some of 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
1270 Paseo Sea Breeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze pet-friendly?
No, 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze offer parking?
No, 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze does not offer parking.
Does 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze have a pool?
Yes, 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze has a pool.
Does 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze have accessible units?
No, 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1270 Paseo Sea Breeze has units with dishwashers.
