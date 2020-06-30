All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1270-F Cleveland Ave #247

1270 Cleveland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1270 Cleveland Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
One Bedroom Condo Located in Hillcrest! - Spacious air conditioned upper level unit, white tiled counter tops, appliances included new refrigerator, electric smooth tops stove, dishwasher, microwave, dishwasher, and stack-able washer and dryer. Bedroom has standard closet, coat closet and there is an additional closets in the entry way. Access to large bathroom from entry way and bedroom. Located in Uptown District community offers pool, spa, gym. Underground parking. Excellent location walk to parking, shopping, restaurants and much more.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5173118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 have any available units?
1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 have?
Some of 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 currently offering any rent specials?
1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 pet-friendly?
No, 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 offer parking?
Yes, 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 offers parking.
Does 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 have a pool?
Yes, 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 has a pool.
Does 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 have accessible units?
No, 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 does not have accessible units.
Does 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1270-F Cleveland Ave #247 has units with dishwashers.

