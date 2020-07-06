Rent Calculator
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM
1 of 1
1270 Cleveland Avenue #241
1270 Cleveland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1270 Cleveland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 Available 05/01/20 1 Bedroom Unit -
(RLNE5703438)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 have any available units?
1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 currently offering any rent specials?
1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 pet-friendly?
No, 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 offer parking?
No, 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 does not offer parking.
Does 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 have a pool?
No, 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 does not have a pool.
Does 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 have accessible units?
No, 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1270 Cleveland Avenue #241 does not have units with air conditioning.
