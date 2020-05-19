All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

12695 Ashley Falls Drive

12695 Ashley Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12695 Ashley Falls Drive, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12695 Ashley Falls Drive have any available units?
12695 Ashley Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12695 Ashley Falls Drive have?
Some of 12695 Ashley Falls Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12695 Ashley Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12695 Ashley Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12695 Ashley Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12695 Ashley Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12695 Ashley Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12695 Ashley Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 12695 Ashley Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12695 Ashley Falls Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12695 Ashley Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 12695 Ashley Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12695 Ashley Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 12695 Ashley Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12695 Ashley Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12695 Ashley Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.
