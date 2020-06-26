All apartments in San Diego
12680 Carmel Country Rd #14

12680 Carmel Country Road · No Longer Available
Location

12680 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 Available 08/01/19 Super light, bright open Townhome @ Antares - Super light with open floor plan and high ceilings, this 3br plus optional study or office 2.5 bath and 2 car attached garage Townhome is conveniently located near Del Mar Town Center, One Paseo, Pacific Highlands Town Center Piazza Carmel, Bay Club, CV Rec Center and so much more.

Schools all levels Carmel Creek Elementary, Solana Highlands, CVMS and TPHS. are walking distance.

Less than 5 minute drive to Del Mar or Torrey Pines State Beach.

Available August 1st.

Call Janine for showings 619-922-5228 please allow 24 hour notice or 1 day warning before showing.

(RLNE4988365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 have any available units?
12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 have?
Some of 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 currently offering any rent specials?
12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 pet-friendly?
No, 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 offer parking?
Yes, 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 offers parking.
Does 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 have a pool?
Yes, 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 has a pool.
Does 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 have accessible units?
No, 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12680 Carmel Country Rd #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
