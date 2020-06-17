Rent Calculator
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:04 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12672 Caminito Radiante
12672 Caminito Radiante
·
No Longer Available
Location
12672 Caminito Radiante, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Call Gail at 858-354-4149 with questions or to set a showing appointment. TY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12672 Caminito Radiante have any available units?
12672 Caminito Radiante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12672 Caminito Radiante have?
Some of 12672 Caminito Radiante's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12672 Caminito Radiante currently offering any rent specials?
12672 Caminito Radiante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12672 Caminito Radiante pet-friendly?
No, 12672 Caminito Radiante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12672 Caminito Radiante offer parking?
No, 12672 Caminito Radiante does not offer parking.
Does 12672 Caminito Radiante have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12672 Caminito Radiante offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12672 Caminito Radiante have a pool?
Yes, 12672 Caminito Radiante has a pool.
Does 12672 Caminito Radiante have accessible units?
No, 12672 Caminito Radiante does not have accessible units.
Does 12672 Caminito Radiante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12672 Caminito Radiante has units with dishwashers.
