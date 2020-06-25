All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
12664 Springbrook Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:05 PM

12664 Springbrook Drive

12664 Springbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12664 Springbrook Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the San Tropico-Mediterranean Style Resort Community in Sabre Springs. This light and bright southwest facing unit has an open floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and the living room has cozy fireplace and an entrance the outdoor patio. The spacious master bedroom has mirrored closet doors and a large bathroom with dual sinks. There is an attached one car garage with washer and dryer included. This property is in a convenient location with easy access to the 15 freeway. It is also located in the Poway school district. Pets are allowed.
CABRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 6/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12664 Springbrook Drive have any available units?
12664 Springbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12664 Springbrook Drive have?
Some of 12664 Springbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12664 Springbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12664 Springbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12664 Springbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12664 Springbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12664 Springbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12664 Springbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 12664 Springbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12664 Springbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12664 Springbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 12664 Springbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12664 Springbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 12664 Springbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12664 Springbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12664 Springbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
