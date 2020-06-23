All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12645 Via Galacia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12645 Via Galacia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12645 Via Galacia

12645 via Galacia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12645 via Galacia, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
12645 Via Galacia Available 02/01/19 Single Story 2 Bed House in Rancho Bernardo - - Single Story
- Large Yard
- 2 Car Garage
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Frig Included
- Washer and Dryer Included
- Central Heat and Air Conditioning
- Trash Paid

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4660234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12645 Via Galacia have any available units?
12645 Via Galacia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12645 Via Galacia have?
Some of 12645 Via Galacia's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12645 Via Galacia currently offering any rent specials?
12645 Via Galacia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12645 Via Galacia pet-friendly?
No, 12645 Via Galacia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12645 Via Galacia offer parking?
Yes, 12645 Via Galacia does offer parking.
Does 12645 Via Galacia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12645 Via Galacia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12645 Via Galacia have a pool?
No, 12645 Via Galacia does not have a pool.
Does 12645 Via Galacia have accessible units?
No, 12645 Via Galacia does not have accessible units.
Does 12645 Via Galacia have units with dishwashers?
No, 12645 Via Galacia does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University