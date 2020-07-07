Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12636 Calle Tamega.
12636 Calle Tamega
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:58 PM
1 of 25
12636 Calle Tamega
12636 Calle Tamega
·
No Longer Available
Location
12636 Calle Tamega, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12636 Calle Tamega have any available units?
12636 Calle Tamega doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12636 Calle Tamega have?
Some of 12636 Calle Tamega's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12636 Calle Tamega currently offering any rent specials?
12636 Calle Tamega is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12636 Calle Tamega pet-friendly?
No, 12636 Calle Tamega is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12636 Calle Tamega offer parking?
No, 12636 Calle Tamega does not offer parking.
Does 12636 Calle Tamega have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12636 Calle Tamega offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12636 Calle Tamega have a pool?
Yes, 12636 Calle Tamega has a pool.
Does 12636 Calle Tamega have accessible units?
No, 12636 Calle Tamega does not have accessible units.
Does 12636 Calle Tamega have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12636 Calle Tamega has units with dishwashers.
