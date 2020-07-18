12634 Carmel Country Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Corner unit 2Bdm 2.5Ba two story townhome in the Elysian Community. Light and bright, you cant help but enjoy the tastefully designed 32 travertine tile throughout the downstairs. Built in entertainment area and gas fireplace. The kitchen features marble counters, tile backsplash and upgraded white cabinets. Stainless steel appliances, plus a decorative breakfast bar. Half bath as well as laundry closet washer & dryer downstairs. There is a first floor master suite that includes a walk in closet as well as bath with dual sinks, picture mirror frames as well as elegantly tiled shower. Upstairs is newly carpeted and features a large second master with a walk in closet and a second closet space, as well as in-suite bathroom. There is a detached tandem two car garage as well as private patio. Dont forget the community features two pools, a gym, spa and plenty of guest parking. Located within the San Dieguito school district. Tenant pays all utilities; small pets with approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available 8/1/20

