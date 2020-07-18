All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:43 PM

12634 Carmel Country Road

12634 Carmel Country Road · (858) 877-6565
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12634 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1191 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Corner unit 2Bdm 2.5Ba two story townhome in the Elysian Community. Light and bright, you cant help but enjoy the tastefully designed 32 travertine tile throughout the downstairs. Built in entertainment area and gas fireplace. The kitchen features marble counters, tile backsplash and upgraded white cabinets. Stainless steel appliances, plus a decorative breakfast bar. Half bath as well as laundry closet washer & dryer downstairs. There is a first floor master suite that includes a walk in closet as well as bath with dual sinks, picture mirror frames as well as elegantly tiled shower. Upstairs is newly carpeted and features a large second master with a walk in closet and a second closet space, as well as in-suite bathroom. There is a detached tandem two car garage as well as private patio. Dont forget the community features two pools, a gym, spa and plenty of guest parking. Located within the San Dieguito school district. Tenant pays all utilities; small pets with approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available 8/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12634 Carmel Country Road have any available units?
12634 Carmel Country Road has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12634 Carmel Country Road have?
Some of 12634 Carmel Country Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12634 Carmel Country Road currently offering any rent specials?
12634 Carmel Country Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12634 Carmel Country Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12634 Carmel Country Road is pet friendly.
Does 12634 Carmel Country Road offer parking?
Yes, 12634 Carmel Country Road offers parking.
Does 12634 Carmel Country Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12634 Carmel Country Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12634 Carmel Country Road have a pool?
Yes, 12634 Carmel Country Road has a pool.
Does 12634 Carmel Country Road have accessible units?
No, 12634 Carmel Country Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12634 Carmel Country Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12634 Carmel Country Road does not have units with dishwashers.
