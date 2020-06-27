Rent Calculator
12620 Creekwood Ct
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:06 AM
12620 Creekwood Ct
12620 Creekwood Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
12620 Creekwood Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12620 Creekwood Ct have any available units?
12620 Creekwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12620 Creekwood Ct have?
Some of 12620 Creekwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 12620 Creekwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12620 Creekwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12620 Creekwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12620 Creekwood Ct is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12620 Creekwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12620 Creekwood Ct offers parking.
Does 12620 Creekwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12620 Creekwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12620 Creekwood Ct have a pool?
No, 12620 Creekwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12620 Creekwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 12620 Creekwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12620 Creekwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12620 Creekwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
