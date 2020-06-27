All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12620 Creekwood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12620 Creekwood Ct
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:06 AM

12620 Creekwood Ct

12620 Creekwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12620 Creekwood Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12620 Creekwood Ct have any available units?
12620 Creekwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12620 Creekwood Ct have?
Some of 12620 Creekwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12620 Creekwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12620 Creekwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12620 Creekwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12620 Creekwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12620 Creekwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12620 Creekwood Ct offers parking.
Does 12620 Creekwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12620 Creekwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12620 Creekwood Ct have a pool?
No, 12620 Creekwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12620 Creekwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 12620 Creekwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12620 Creekwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12620 Creekwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University