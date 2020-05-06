All apartments in San Diego
1255 Kettner Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1255 Kettner Blvd

1255 Kettner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1255 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Kettner Blvd have any available units?
1255 Kettner Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1255 Kettner Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Kettner Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Kettner Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Kettner Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1255 Kettner Blvd offer parking?
No, 1255 Kettner Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1255 Kettner Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 Kettner Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Kettner Blvd have a pool?
No, 1255 Kettner Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Kettner Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1255 Kettner Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Kettner Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 Kettner Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Kettner Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 Kettner Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
